Liverpool versus Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, and injury updates

Liverpool prepares to face Arsenal at Anfield in the hope of resuming their winning ways.

Liverpool are four points behind Chelsea after disappointing defeats against Brighton and West Ham in their past two games, with Manchester City and the Hammers still ahead of them.

Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, are in terrific form, having gone 10-games without defeat, and a win for the Gunners will put them ahead of Liverpool.

With a solid outcome in front of the Anfield fans, Jurgen Klopp will be determined to put the pressure back on their championship opponents.

The evening encounter in Saturday’s round of matches marks Liverpool’s return to Premier League action after the international break.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game, with build-up beginning at 5 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. kick-off.

Alternatively, our Liverpool vs Arsenal live match blog will provide you with the most up-to-date information from the game.

As he faces the Reds’ injury list, Jurgen Klopp must make numerous decisions.

After returning early from Senegal duty, Sadio Mane has been deemed fit, but the German coach will have to make decisions on Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson, who both sustained injuries during the international break.

Since joining the Brazil squad, Fabinho has only had a few training sessions, while Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Joe Gomez, and Harvey Elliott have all been ruled out.

Despite rumours to the contrary, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned early from international duty, with Arteta acknowledging that it “wasn’t pre-planned.” It’s unclear whether or not the striker will play at Anfield.

Arsenal will examine midfielder Thomas Partey’s recovery from a tight groin ahead of today’s game after he stayed behind during the international break. Granit Xhaka has been ruled out due to a knee issue.