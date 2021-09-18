Liverpool turned the summer on its head with a £60 million double deal that no one saw coming.

It all happened in the blink of an eye, and they were there.

Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara both played for Liverpool.

While the former’s departure seemed out of nowhere, the latter’s name was everywhere all summer before the deal was signed a year ago today.

The arrival of the pair at Anfield was possibly the most tense and exhilarating since the Reds executed a double swoop for Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll in 2011.

While Thiago entered as one of the most decorated footballers of the twenty-first century, having won eleven titles and the European Cup with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, forward Diogo Jota was a true quality player who could step into the Liverpool trifecta upfront.

Jota was signed for £41 million and Thiago was signed for £20 million, and the pair were seen as two players who could help a team that had recently won the Premier League.

After months of rumours, Liverpool finally made touch with Bayern Munich about a deal for the Spain international only days before his debut.

After seeing Thiago perform in the Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Jurgen Klopp decided to give the pursuit the go light during a pre-season training in Austria, according to The Washington Newsday at the time.

On Monday, the call was made, a contract was hammered out, and by Friday, the midfielder was a Liverpool player.

The Bundesliga winners had made it clear that they needed a resolution before they started defending their title, so a deal was struck quickly, and Thiago was on his way to Anfield before the Bavarians thrashed Schalke 8-0.

Thiago conducted his signing media obligations, and by 4 p.m., the deal was signed, sealed, and given to the club’s fans all over the world.

Just days later, one of Liverpool’s most high-profile signings of the Premier League era would make his debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds were still talking about Thiago’s arrival, emboldened by the Thiago agreement, when another announcement came out of nowhere.

Diogo Jota has joined Liverpool from Wolves for £41 million, bolstering Klopp’s offensive options significantly.

