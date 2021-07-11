Liverpool transfers: Saul Niguez’s stance is ‘confirmed,’ and Ben Davies has a change of heart

The transfer window has now closed for another day, and as Liverpool prepares to begin pre-season training on Monday, the rumour mill is in full swing, with links between players and clubs appearing to be more apparent than ever.

But who has been linked with the Reds in the last 24 hours? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Niguez, Saul

Pete O’Rourke is a journalist (via The Football Terrace )

Peter O’Rourke claims to have spoken with the agents of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and has confirmed that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, as well as another Premier League team, are interested in signing him.

During an appearance on the Football Terrace show, O’Rourke said:

“I spoke with one of [Saul’s] representatives briefly, and they mentioned that Liverpool is interested, but that there is also rival interest from other Premier League clubs.”

Liverpool’s alleged interest in Saul surfaced earlier this week, as the Reds try to fill the vacuum left by former midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

Last season, the Spaniard was part of Diego Simeone’s team that defeated Real Madrid and Barcelona to win La Liga.

Youri Tielemans and Renato Sanches

Romano, Fabrizio

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, it may be tough for Liverpool and Leicester to agree on a deal for Youri Tielemans, the Foxes’ top midfielder.

Instead, Romano believes that Renato Sanches of Lille would be easier to work with because Lille would be more willing to transfer one of their Ligue 1 title-winning stars.

“It’s [Youri Tielemans transaction] incredibly complicated because of the price – whereas Renato Sanches is an opportunity,” Romano said of any potential deal.

Ben Davies

Anderson, David (via The Mirror )

Despite having failed to play for Liverpool since his January arrival, David Anderson claims that Ben Davies, the club’s seemingly forgotten man, will not seek a move away from Anfield this summer.

Davies was bought from Preston North-End shortly before the transfer window was about to close to help lighten the load of Liverpool’s defensive issues last season.

Davies, who has yet to play for Klopp’s side, was widely expected to seek a move away from the club this summer. The summary comes to a close.