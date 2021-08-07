Liverpool transfers: Saul Niguez’s arrival, Lionel Messi’s chances following Barcelona’s departure, and Ben Davies’ hints

The transfer market has opened following a remarkable 24 hours that saw Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi’s departure and Manchester City reveal Jack Grealish’s world-record-breaking signing.

Since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Liverpool has had a quiet window in terms of incomings.

The club has been actively reinforcing from inside, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson all receiving contract extensions thus far.

However, as we examine the latest rumour from around the world and assess the likelihood of it occurring, rumors continue to circulate.

Ben Davies is a Liverpool midfielder.

Several reports

Slavisa Jokanovic, the manager of Sheffield United, has acknowledged the club’s interest in signing Ben Davies, with the Blades leading the battle to sign him.

“Yes, I am interested in both guys,” he responded when asked about two players, one of which being the Liverpool defender.

Following his arrival from Preston North End earlier this year, Davies has a plethora of suitors.

He is yet to play meaningful first-team football for the Reds, and Konate’s arrival, paired with the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, may limit his possibilities even more.

Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid

CaughtOffside

Following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum after his contract expired, Liverpool have been connected with a number of midfielders this summer.

After appearing in all 38 Premier League games last season, the Dutch international has moved Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the Reds without a successor.

Saul has been mentioned several times throughout the transfer window, and according to CaughtOffside, the player’s representation are aiming to ‘engineer a move’ to Anfield.

This contradicts prior claims that the player was lukewarm about a possible transfer.

Despite the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Manchester United has been linked with the midfielder this summer.

Messi, Lionel

Skybet and Oddchecker

On Thursday night, it was revealed that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer due to the Catalan club’s inability to renew his contract.

Despite agreeing to terms, Messi is expected to leave Camp Nou this summer due to La Liga regulations and financial constraints, and clubs all over the world will be on high alert.

The bookies have already done so. “The summary has come to an end.”