Liverpool transfers: Kylian Mbappe is ‘false news,’ according to Donyell Malen, while Alexander Isak is a target.

Liverpool’s season is over, and the focus will now shift to what kind of transfer activity the club will engage in this summer.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent months, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title next season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

There is no way Mbappe will move to Liverpool this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with bringing the France international to Anfield in the coming months, according to reports in the last few days.

Romano, on the other hand, has refuted those assertions and provided an explanation for the latest rumors.

“Many questions concerning Mbappe and Liverpool,” Romano added. All parties concerned have said that the fake news came out of nowhere.

“This summer, there is nothing between Kylian and #LFC.”

It’s not the first time Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool in some capacity, and it’s unlikely to be the last.

His contract situation at PSG remains uncertain, which is one of the main reasons why speculation about a transfer keeps appearing.

The money required to fund a move for Mbappe would be considerably in excess of £100 million, and Liverpool will not have that kind of cash on hand.

It’s for that reason that we should safely ignore all claims suggesting that Liverpool will be bringing Mbappe to Anfield this summer.

Donyell Malen, PSV Eindhoven striker.

Liverpool do have an interest in signing Malen this summer, it has been claimed.

Various reports have linked the Reds with the Netherlands forward, who is currently part of his country’s squad at the Euros.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund do have an interest in Malen, who is widely tipped to make a move this summer.

“Malen could be an opportunity as he’s a centre forward but he could play also in the new attacking style at Borussia Dortmund,” said Romano, speaking on. Summary ends.