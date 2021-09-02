Liverpool transfers – Jude Bellingham is being watched as a January ‘fight’ for a new midfielder looms.

Despite the fact that the transfer window closed earlier this week, Liverpool has been linked with a number of players who might join the club in January or at the end of the season.

The Reds’ only summer addition was Ibrahima Konate, while the most high-profile departures were Xherdan Shaqiri and Gini Wijnaldum.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has a tough schedule ahead of them in the coming months, with a busy Christmas schedule ahead of Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane’s trip to the African Cup of Nations in January.

Liverpool may be tempted to make January transfers to offset the demands placed on the squad as they attempt to compete on all fronts.

With the transfer window still open, we’ve compiled a list of all the latest news, rumors, and gossip from around the world.

Bissouma, Yves

According to the Metro, Yves Bissouma will be at the center of a three-way transfer war in January.

Brighton’s resolve around the 25-year-old, who has two years left on his contract, is expected to be tested by Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Bissouma has been a standout performer for Graham Potter’s side since coming from Lille in 2018, with the Seagulls reportedly paying £40 million for him.

Despite rumors linking him to a number of Premier League clubs this summer, no formal move for the Mali international appears to have been made.

Marcel Sabitzer and James Ward-Prowse

Due to the departure of Gini Wijnaldum this summer, Liverpool have been connected with a number of midfield prospects.

James Ward-Prowse and Marcel Sabitzer, both of whom Goal reporter Neil Jones claims were on the Reds’ radar, could have been of interest.

However, if Liverpool was keeping track of the two, recent events have made a deal for either man exceedingly unlikely in the near future.

Sabitzer, a former RB Leipzig hero, is in the final year of his contract, and Bayern Munich waited until the end of the window to sign the Austrian midfielder for €16 million.

Ward-Prowse, the Southampton captain, was valued at £50 million.