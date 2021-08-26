Liverpool transfers – asking price for Kylian Mbappe, with Saul available on loan.

The transfer season closes in less than a week, but it shows no signs of slowing down, with several major transactions still possible in the coming days.

Following the acquisition of Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer, Liverpool’s attention has moved to player retention, with Andy Robertson becoming the latest player to sign a new contract.

However, with deadline day approaching, transfer rumours continue to dominate the headlines, so here’s the latest news and gossip from across the world.

Mbappe, Kylian

Various

As Real Madrid’s £137 million proposal for Kylian Mbappe is reportedly turned down by Paris Saint-Germain, the French club’s director Leonardo Araujo has spoken about Mbappe’s future and reaffirmed the player’s desire to move to Spain.

“Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid, and we will not stop him,” Leonardo said in a statement to the French press. “We turned down Madrid’s first offer, but we’ll see if our criteria are met.

“The official Real Madrid bid for Kylian is a long way from what we want. Yes, it’s about €160 million. It’s less than we paid for him last year.

“We have no plans to speak with Real about Mbappé again. The deadline is midnight on August 31. This is the way the transfer window works: we keep him and extend his contract. But we won’t let him go for less than we paid for him since we still owe Monaco money.

“Real Madrid’s bid for Mbappe appears to be a ploy to demonstrate that they tried everything they could to sign Kylian and that’s it.

“We will not accept €160 million. If he decides to go, it will be on our terms.”

As his current contract with PSG enters its last year, Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the club.

Madrid appears to be the most likely destination, however Liverpool has been mentioned in the past.

Niguez, Saul

Jose Enrique, courtesy of the Empire of the Kop

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has pushed Liverpool to pursue Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan.

“If it’s a loan with an opportunity to buy (rather than a requirement to buy), it’s a no-brainer,” Enrique told Empire of the Kop.

“If he does.”

“The summary comes to an end.”