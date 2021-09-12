Liverpool transfers: a surprise for Jude Bellingham and a free transfer for Franck Kessie.

Despite the fact that the January transfer window is still months away, rumors continue to dominate the news.

Liverpool had a quiet summer with only one new signing, Ibrahima Konate, who earned a lot of flak from fans.

The Reds chose not to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain.

All of the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the world can be found here.

Bellingham, Jude

The Star of the Day

After outstanding performances for both Borussia Dortmund and England, Jude Bellingham is swiftly becoming one of the most talked about players in the game.

Manchester City is apparently on the 18-year-‘watch old’s list,’ as they become the next team to enter the queue.

According to reports last week, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified Bellingham as his ‘No. 1 target,’ but the club would have to make him their most expensive signing ever.

The former Birmingham City player joined Dortmund for £25 million last summer, and clubs all across Europe are vying for his signature, including Liverpool, City, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

Franck Kessie is a French artist.

MilanNews reports on sport.

As he enters the final year of his contract, Franck Kessie is yet to agree to new terms with AC Milan.

The Ivory Coast international is expected to leave Juventus on a free transfer next summer, with a number of clubs reportedly interested.

If speculations from Spain are to be accepted, Kessie, 24, has been linked with La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

As speculation over his future grows, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are rumored to be interested in the midfielder.

Mikel Merino is a Brazilian footballer.

Fichajes

According to rumors from Spain, Liverpool is considering a move for midfielder Mikel Merino.

According to Fichajes, the Real Sociedad midfielder may be a substitute for the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum and a possible replacement for Bellingham if the Reds are unable to sign him.

Merino’s current deal runs out in 2025, therefore removing him from the La Liga club would require a significant transfer fee.

Despite joining Newcastle United on a permanent basis earlier that summer following a season-long loan from Borussia Dortmund, the 25-year-old joined Sociedad in 2018.