Liverpool transfers: a massive bid for Kylian Mbappe and an unexpected departure for Divock Origi

With the domestic season approaching and the summer transfer window in full swing, the transfer rumour mill continues to churn, with Liverpool linked with a number of the world’s greatest players.

Here’s your July 16 transfer round-up.

Mbappe, Kylian

The Reflection

PSG is allegedly considering providing star player Kylian Mbappe a substantial contract extension in order to persuade him to stay at the club.

Mbappe, who has only one year left on his current contract in Paris, has already hinted at a possible departure.

The 22-year-old has piqued the curiosity of a number of European clubs, with Liverpool and Real Madrid said to be keeping an eye on his position.

According to Spanish daily Marca, PSG and Mauricio Pochettino are keen to keep hold of their star player and are willing to pay him a mega-money deal to persuade him to stay.

Despite this, Mbappe has already expressed his desire for a “serious project,” with Marca reporting that the brilliant youngster wants to develop as a footballer in a new environment away from the French city.

Origi, Divock

90min

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and current Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou have been linked with a move for Origi.

Rangers and Celtic are also interested in signing the out-of-favour Belgian, whose Liverpool career appears to be over.

Origi, who was instrumental in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League triumphs, only appeared 17 times for Jurgen Klopp’s team in the 2020/21 season, starting only three times.

Along with Old Firm rivals, the 26-year-old has drawn interest from abroad and the Premier League, with Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle all keeping tabs on his status.

Houssem Aouar (Houssem Aouar)

HITC

Liverpool may have found their man in Houssem Aouar as they continue their search for a replacement for the lately departed Gini Wijnaldum.

Houssem Aouar is available for £20 million, according to football.london. This comes just a year after Lyon set a £45 million price tag on the French midfielder, amid reports that Arsenal was interested in signing him.

It will never be possible to replace someone like Wijnaldum. The summary comes to a close.