Liverpool transfer speculations include Jeremy Doku’s claim, Philippe Coutinho’s return, and a ‘big bid.’

We’ve reached the end of the season’s second international break – there’ll be another in November – and, with less than three months until the January transfer market opens, minds are already turning to potential Liverpool signings.

has had a relatively quiet summer, with the single notable addition at Anfield being a transaction made before the end of May.

Is it possible that there could be further changes in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Jeremy Doku, the nimble-footed Belgian international wonderkid who dazzled at this summer’s European Championships.

Before his move from Anderlecht to Rennes last year, the pacy winger was linked with Liverpool.

According to RTL Sport, the Reds are the “best-placed” club to recruit Doku next year, according to the Daily Mail.

They believe a summer move is more plausible, although Klopp could be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the middle of the season due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Doku has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, and with their established front three now all in their 30s, thoughts will be moving to a possible change of guard, and he certainly has time on his side if he can show he has the skill to make the big step up to Anfield.

Phil, you know, he plays for the Spanish team that has lost all of their money…

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho – that’s it.

Nobody has to be reminded that the Brazilian used to be a popular player for Liverpool before his £142 million transfer to the Camp Nou in January 2018.

Paisley Gates claims that Liverpool are now keen in bringing the £240,000-a-week midfielder back to Anfield, with the cash-strapped Catalan giants looking to get him off their books, according to Spanish program El Chringuito TV.

There is still a lot of love for the man formerly known as the Reds’ “little magician,” but could this be a case of the heart winning out over the head?

