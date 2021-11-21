Liverpool Transfer Rumors: Reds ‘Already Working’ On Potentially Perfect Signing Transfer.

Unlike other big-name teams, Liverpool hasn’t been under any pressure to add new players to the roster.

Liverpool is now in second place in the English Premier League standings, with a talented team, and appears to be prepared for another title run. However, the team’s roster includes a number of older players.

Providing the most up-to-date information on Liverpool’s transfer policy, reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said that, while Jurgen Klopp’s side is not in “panic” buying mode, a deal for Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma is already in the works. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

“I’m told they’re already planning for next summer,” Romano stated on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel, “to look, as they always do, for no panic buys, but [more on]strategy.” “So, position by position, they’re starting to have some players in this position – attractive players – for next summer.” I was talking about this kid from Villareal, [Arnaut] Danjuma, and how well he’s doing.” Romano went on to say that a January transfer is improbable because Villarreal does not want to sell Danjuma. Liverpool, on the other hand, is likely to make a bid for the offensive midfielder, since the Merseyside club sees him as a perfect fit for Klopp’s system.

“I think it’s impossible in January because Villareal don’t want to sell him,” the journalist continued, “but he’s one of the guys that understands the type of player [Liverpool] want.” “It may not happen next summer because so many clubs are interested, but he is the type of player Liverpool is tracking and keeping an eye on in the future.” Klopp has made it clear that he is not interested in bringing in new players to Liverpool. He has yet to remark on the latest partnership with Danjuma, although Klopp stated before the start of the current season that “it makes no sense to add more players.” Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool’s frontline force, have been performing admirably for Klopp. However, the German coach stated that he has been approached by people who have persuaded him to sign more top-level strikers.

Klopp’s view on the topic has remained unchanged, as predicted.

“Now many are saying, ‘You need to recruit two strikers of Sadio’s and Mo’s quality.’ That cannot be the solution because we are not capable of doing so,” the famed coach stated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.