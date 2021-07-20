Liverpool Transfer Rumors: Jota To Take On New Role; Another Potential Reds Signing

Diogo Jota could be in line for a more prominent role for Liverpool this season.

Jota’s debut season at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp was one of the most amazing in English Premier League history, with 13 goals in 28 games and 0.73 goals per 90 minutes.

Jota became the Reds’ most effective goalscorer thanks to his incredible goal ratio.

With that in mind, the Portuguese is set to “have an even better” season in 2021-22, as he is expected to take over as Klopp’s primary No. 9 at the start of the next campaign, according to Liverpool.com.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Due to their Copa América final commitments, Liverpool’s Brazilian forward trio of Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Alisson are set to arrive later than expected.

Simply put, this secures Jota’s place in Klopp’s starting lineup, specifically taking Firmino’s place, according to the article.

Firmino had a strong finish to the previous season, but has since “looked rough and off the pace” for the most part.

With the Brazilian approaching his 30th birthday, “Liverpool will need to find an acceptable replacement,” according to the article.

Jota appears to be Klopp’s best option to replace Firmino at the moment. The squad, on the other hand, is thought to be looking for another attacking option, preferably a winger.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford has been connected with Liverpool recently, and the Reds are set to make an offer soon, according to 90min.

Liverpool’s rumoured offer for Sarr’s signature is said to be in the £40 million ($55 million) range.

In Liverpool’s pursuit for the ultimate winger, Sarr has checked a lot of boxes. What’s more intriguing is that the Senegalese are also interested in making the switch, according to the study.

Watford was rumored to be open to the notion of selling Sarr back in May, though the club isn’t actively lobbying for it, according to The Athletic.

Apart from Liverpool, Manchester United has recently been mentioned as one of Sarr’s suitors.

However, the 23-year-old had previously dismissed all transfer rumors, insisting that he is happy at Watford.

Sarr told the Watford Observer in April, “I think they’re just speculations since I’m loving things here [at Watford].” “I still have three years left on my contract, and I want to continue at Watford.”