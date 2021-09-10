Liverpool Transfer Rumors: A Striker ‘Similar To Sadio Mane’ Could Solve The Reds’ Problems

Liverpool could be on the lookout for a flexible striker ahead of a potential frontline crisis.

Lille’s emerging star Jonathan David made a name for himself in Ligue 1 last season after helping the team dethrone Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward’s outstanding debut season with the French champions was noted by scouting specialist Josh Williams, who said he has been “noting” Liverpool’s interest in possible additions like David.

According to Williams, the Reds have been on the lookout for “two-footed” forwards, and David is one of them.

On the “Analyzing Anfield” podcast, Williams remarked, “He [David] seems like he would have that to his game.” “He appears to be the type of player who can play out wide and dash in behind the defense. When he’s on the ball, and when he’s off the ball, it’s short, sharp bursts.”

“Another thing I’ve been noticing a lot lately is the two-footed nature of the players Liverpool seems to connect up with in attack,” he added. “You’ve got Sadio Mane, who we know is a two-footed player. He favors his right around 75% of the time – obviously, a 50/50 split would be 50%. However, that is pretty two-footed 75% of the time. Diogo Jota, for example, is 67 percent two-footed, which is even greater than Mane.”

In appraising David’s suitability for Liverpool, Williams even claimed that the 21-year-effectiveness old’s in using his “right foot” is comparable to Sadio Mane’s.

The scout continued, “If you look at Jonathan David, he likes his right foot 76 percent of the time, which is quite comparable to [Sadio] Mane.” “If you play on either wing, being equally capable with your left as you are with your right, and vice versa, is quite beneficial.”

“Liverpool is looking for a flexible striker who can play on both flanks and provide a threat from wide and through the middle,” he continued. “[David] He appears to be a flexible choice. He’s played up front almost every week since moving to Lille.”

David might be seen as an instant answer to a transient but significant weakness in Liverpool’s attack.

Jurgen Klopp should be concerned about the “gap” that Mane and Mohamed Salah may leave because of the African Cup of Nations, according to English Premier League legend and analyst Paul Robinson.

With Salah and Mane in jeopardy, Robinson emphasized this.