Liverpool Transfer News: Klopp’s Remark On Striker Could Address Emergency Signing Rumors

Liverpool is going to face a significant front-line crisis, and a transfer could be the quickest way to solve it.

Liverpool’s season could be complicated next year, as two of the club’s best players, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, will be called up to represent their country.

From January 9 to February 6, the two will represent their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As a result, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have to recruit a reliable striker to fill the vacancy.

Klopp has previously stated early in the season that Liverpool would not be looking to sign more players until absolutely necessary.

Even if Salah and Mane go, it appears that this will not alter.

Following Liverpool’s recent victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Klopp praised Divock Origi and suggested that the Belgian striker may be the frontline scorer who could temporarily replace Salah and Mane next month.

“He’s a fantastic finisher, and if we don’t know that here at Liverpool, who should?” “We saw that a lot with Origi,” Klopp remarked. “With the guys we have, it’s impossible to get 500 minutes a week in the team.” Divock Origi, on the other hand, is a fantastic football player. In these circumstances, he is fantastic.” Origi is the type of player that any club will go after without hesitation, according to the German.

“If I were in a different club, I would sign him (Origi),” the manager admitted. “I expected that to happen because he didn’t have a lot of game time.” But I don’t feel you can be good if you don’t play for Liverpool. This team is exceptional, and whether you are number 12, 13, or 14, you are exceptional.” “I’m relieved he’s still alive!” He continued, “I didn’t anticipate that to happen, but I wouldn’t have been surprised (had he departed).” “He’s a top striker, a top lad,” says the coach. That is the situation. He’s been in Liverpool for quite some time. He has scored some of the most significant goals in the club’s history.” In the weeks when Salah and Mane are out, Liverpool will most likely play two or three vital games.

Klopp will be looking for Origi and the rest of his strikers to step up during this period.