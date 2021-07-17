Liverpool transfer news: £34 million bid for Saul Niguez and talks with Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool will play Norwich City in their first match of the new season a month from today, and manager Jurgen Klopp may make changes to his lineup.

It’s summer, which means it’s pre-season, which means a slew of new names have been connected to the Reds.

We take a look at some of the most recent speculations about potential Anfield movements…

Niguez, Saul

Deportivo Mundo

According to a Spanish sports paper published in Barcelona, the Catalan giants are interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Saul, but Liverpool has made a proposal for him. That’s right, a genuine offer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Reds have offered 40 million euros (£34 million), but Atleti is demanding 50 million euros (£43 million).

As a result of Diego Simeone’s purchase of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese this week, Saul may now fall lower down the pecking order at the Wanda Metripolitano, and even further out the exit door.

If Liverpool are serious about signing Saul, it will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the price, or if Barca will get their man despite having put up the potential of a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann.

Grujic, Marko

Sport Witness on Tape

Liverpool, Marko Grujic, and Porto are all said to be delighted with the Serbian’s decision to join the Portuguese giants.

So, what’s the snag? The price that has been requested.

Porto are reportedly unhappy with the Reds’ £14 million assessment of the midfielder, according to Record.

While Grujic is now at Liverpool’s Austrian training camp, he appears to be on his way out. He has been sent out on loan four times since joining the club in 2016. The Serb made 23 league appearances for Porto last season.

It remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement to keep him permanently.

Tsimikas, Kostas

Romano, Fabrizio

The Italian football journalist claims that Spain is interested in the Greek left-back, but that Liverpool wants to keep him.

Romano told Anfield Watch, “I have to tell you that he had some interest from Spain, Tsimikas, and they were talking about him.”

“They tried to sign him, but Liverpool wanted to safeguard the player, and they claim they trust him, therefore there is currently no plan for him to leave the club.”

Tsimikas only made seven. The summary comes to a close.