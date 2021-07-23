Liverpool transfer issues answered, including Mohamed Salah’s contract, Jarrod Bowen’s position, Nat Phillips’ departure, and Mohamed Salah’s contract.

So far, Liverpool’s summer transfer season has been rather quiet, but there are indicators that this might swiftly change.

For the next season, the Reds have already recruited Ibrahima Konate to their ranks, and there is discussion of bringing in more reinforcements.

Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Gini Wijnaldum have all left Anfield on permanent terms, with the latter joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Liverpool journalist Paul Gorst of The Washington Newsday sponsored a live Q&A on Thursday, answering a slew of questions about the probable transfer activity this summer.

The complete transcript of Paul’s Q&A may be seen here.

Are the rumors about Nat Phillips’ departure true?

If he wants to leave, Liverpool will let him. Brighton and Burnley, I suppose, are both interested. The club will be seeking £15 million. If not, Klopp will be glad to welcome him to the team for the upcoming season.

I found it somewhat troubling this week how rapidly news spread about Henderson’s contract negotiations potentially opening the door for him to leave, and how many “fans” immediately threw FSG to the wolves, implying that this is an example of a poorly run club. It didn’t surprise me when news broke a day later that Hendo was unlikely to leave the club this summer. My question to you is: Do you believe the owners are properly handling the contracts of players like Gini and Hendo, and do you believe they are ruthless businesspeople who are unconcerned with the emotional attachment fans have to certain players? Thanks

Another great one…

In terms of the Henderson situation, I believe it was a bit of a storm in a teacup. He has two years left on his deal and is currently 31 years old. Given that the likes of Fabinho, Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah, and others are all in line for new contracts, I have the impression – and I don’t know if this is true – that Henderson’s representation are keen to chat more about a new agreement for the captain. I don’t see Henderson leaving this summer, and if I had to wager, I’d say he’ll retire at the conclusion of the season. “The summary has come to an end.”