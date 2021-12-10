Liverpool to recruit Jude Bellingham – January contract disclosed, Reds’ stance on signing, tweet deleted

Jude Bellingham, a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, is one of the game’s emerging stars, and his recent performances have led to speculation about a move to Liverpool.

In the summer of 2020, the England international moved to the Bundesliga from his boyhood club Birmingham City, despite Manchester United’s desire.

Bellingham was included in England’s squad for the European Championship after a spectacular debut season at the Westfalenstadion, which featured a goal against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Given his ease in adjusting to elite-level football, links to European football’s behemoths are a foregone conclusion, and a move to Anfield has been suggested.

Here’s a rundown of what’s transpired so far…

Liverpool have reportedly surged to the front of the queue to sign Bellingham, according to a new story published in the Mirror in early December.

According to the report, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on the midfielder, with the latter having previously indicated interest in the 18-year-old.

Liverpool are reportedly “making arrangements to bring the teenage midfielder back to the UK after his mature displays for Dortmund and England,” according to the Mirror.

Klopp is said to have “identified Bellingham to enhance his midfield ranks,” and a £90 million asking price has been fixed.

Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of their Premier League rivals’ “obsession” with Erling Haaland while negotiating a deal for his team-mate, according to reports.

Birmingham, Bellingham’s former club, is thought to be keeping a careful eye on his future because they have a substantial sell-on fee.

Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, according to sources who spoke to The Washington Newsday in September, but any notion of a relocation was premature.

The rumors, on the other hand, aren’t going away anytime soon. And it will be interesting to observe what occurs in future transfer windows.

The Daily Star reports that the Reds are interested in signing Bellingham for £80 million.

However, the former Birmingham player is thought to be satisfied with his life in Germany at the moment and is unlikely to push for a return to English football in the near future.

Nonetheless, “Summary concludes,” according to.