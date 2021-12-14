Liverpool talks are underway, according to the director, to conclude a’really difficult’ loan period.

Liverpool will hold talks with Swansea City about Rhys Williams’ future with the club.

Williams has had a rough time since agreeing to a season-long stay at Liberty Stadium after signing a new contract with the Reds on deadline day in August.

Williams was expected to acquire additional first-team experience at the Championship club after making 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

However, the 20-year-old has only made six appearances for the Swans this season in all competitions, and he was back on the bench for their defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

When the transfer window opens in January, Liverpool will have the option of terminating the youngster’s loan, and Swansea’s sporting director Mark Allen has confirmed that he will meet with the Reds to discuss the matter.

“With any loan, there will always be a recall clause in January,” Allen told Wales Online. “Very rarely will you have a loan that doesn’t include that, for both parties.”

“Does it seem to be working for the individual?” Is it going well for the group? Is everything going well for the club that has him on loan?” Do they believe there is a better loan for them? All of those things will come into play now, and we’ll be discussing with Liverpool about Rhys in the coming weeks.” “Rhys came right in for us and started, then got an injury and then had a really bad afternoon at Luton followed by a difficult week after experiencing racist abuse, which is a shame,” Swansea head coach Russell Martin said of Williams’ lack of game time last month.

“Since then, he’s had a lot of trouble getting in.” The men have been on top of their game. That’s life, and that’s football. Rhys, on the other hand, is aware of our situation.

“He’s a fantastic young man, and whatever happens, I believe he’ll return to Liverpool a better player as a result of his experience.” He’s becoming more tenacious. And, by the way, he’s really pleased here.”