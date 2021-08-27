Liverpool takes on Chelsea in an early title showdown, while Arsenal aims to put an end to Man City’s rot.

In the first heavyweight showdown between championship contenders of the Premier League season, Liverpool and Chelsea face off, while Arsenal go to Manchester City on Saturday looking to get off to a good start.

Arsenal were defeated 2-0 by Chelsea last weekend, with Romelu Lukaku scoring on his second debut for the Blues.

The Belgian, who returned to Stamford Bridge for a club record?97 million ($133 million) last month, scored his 114th Premier League goal, but his first for Chelsea, after failing to make a mark during his first stay at the club.

Lukaku, now 28, appears to be the final piece in Thomas Tuchel’s puzzle to turn his European champions into Premier League champions.

Chelsea and Liverpool, along with West Ham, Tottenham, and Brighton, are two of five teams that have won all of their games.

However, they have already opened up a two-point lead over Manchester United and a three-point lead over Manchester City among the pre-season title favorites.

Lukaku will have a far more difficult test at Anfield, where Liverpool has been re-energized by the return of fans and the return of talismanic centre-back Virgil van Dijk from injury.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have kept two clean sheets in their first two games, against Norwich and Burnley, thanks to the Dutchman’s presence.

However, goalkeeper Alisson Becker admitted that beating Chelsea would send a much stronger message to Liverpool’s title rivals that the Reds are back on track.

“It’s a good indicator for what we think and what we want to achieve because you’re playing one of the championship favorites, and if you can beat one of these teams, it’s always good for you to offer confidence,” the Brazilian stated.

“We have won the Premier League before, and we know that we must always be thinking about the next challenge in front of us, so this game is crucial.”

Arsenal are in second place in the Premier League, with no points or goals from their first two games, and face a challenging journey to the reigning champions if they are to snap their winless streak before a two-week international break.

With captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat-trick in his first appearance of the season after testing positive for coronavirus, the Gunners enjoyed a morale-boosting 6-0 win over a young West Brom team in the League Cup in midweek to lessen the strain on manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has been given until the international break in October, according to reports.