Liverpool supporters demand Jordan Henderson after Virgil van Dijk’s contract renewal.

Virgil van Dijk is the latest Liverpool player to sign a new long-term contract, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson, the Dutch international is the next significant player of the squad to sign new deals.

Van Dijk, 30, has only recently returned to duty after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October of last year, which forced him to miss the rest of the 2020/21 season.

He moved to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a then-world record sum for a defender, and he swiftly established himself as a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp.

It’s no surprise that Reds were thrilled with the news after he was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, and UEFA Defender of the Season in 2018-19.

“The best center back in the world dedicating his future to my club, I’ve had worse Fridays!” exclaimed one supporter.

“Excellent news!” wrote another. It’s critical that this squad’s core players remain together for the next few years!! Mo and Sadio will be the next to sign new contracts!”

Fans were quick to express their wish for more contract extensions, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Jordan Henderson among the players whose contracts expire in 2023.

“This is fantastic news,” he said. It is desperately required. Hendo is up next.”

“Immense!” he exclaimed. Salah, Mane, Hendo, and Robbo must all be fixed right now.”

“Next Salah Henderson Firmino Mane,” he wrote. That’s the order!”

“Excellent news,” he tweeted. Salah and Henderson, hopefully!”

It’s excellent news, though, because fans understand the significance of Van Dijk and a player of his caliber dedicating his best years to the club.

“Van Dijk is the best CB I’ve seen at the club, and perhaps the best CB in the Premier League ever. I’m glad he’ll be here for a few more years,” he said.

“Wonderful news!” he exclaimed. “It’s time to take on this season.”

“Good news,” he tweeted. Let’s carry that optimism into the new year.”

“Excellent news,” he wrote. We.”Summary comes to a close.”