Liverpool supporters can’t believe Neymar missed after Roberto Firmino’s ‘disgusting’ ball.

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Roberto Firmino’s performance in Brazil’s Copa America victory over Colombia on Wednesday night.

After Luis Diaz’s amazing overhead kick after just 10 minutes, Colombia took the lead with 12 minutes remaining, but Firmino’s header equalized for the hosts.

Casemiro, a Real Madrid midfielder, then headed in a corner in the 10th minute of stoppage time to give Brazil the win.

Firmino came close to adding an assist to his tally at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, with a beautiful pass to teammate Neymar just after the hour mark.

After rounding the goalkeeper, the Liverpool forward played a clever no-look ball through to the PSG star, but he hit the post.

Firmino’s pass, on the other hand, did not go ignored, with many Reds fans praising it on social media in the aftermath.

Colombia was enraged during the match because Firmino’s 78th-minute equalizer came after referee Nestor Pitana had touched the ball.

When Pitana scored the equalizer by chance, several Colombian defenders appeared to be inattentive, angering their coach Reinaldo Rueda.

He told reporters, “The two aims for Brazil are separate scenarios.” “With the first, I believe the referee’s predicament caused the players to become distracted.

“Brazil needed to go all out to get back into the game; they had terrific ball control and the guys that came on made an impact.

“Perhaps that’s why [the second half]was so different.”

However, we were incisive, and it is a shame that the result was not achieved.”