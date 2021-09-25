Liverpool supporters believe Jurgen Klopp erred in a crucial decision against Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp’made a mistake’ by taking Curtis Jones off seconds after his miraculous goal in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Brentford, according to Liverpool fans.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw by Brentford, who took the lead through Ethan Pinnock before equalizing through Vitaly Janelt after goals from Diogo Jota and Salah.

After Curtis Jones put Liverpool ahead for the second time, Yoane Wissa equalized for the Bees.

Jones was replaced by Robert Firmino following his goal, and Liverpool fans have shown their displeasure with the switch on social media.

Here’s what some of the backers had to say.

“Brentford I’d like to tip my hat to you. You did an excellent job. LFC’s defense isn’t good enough for my boys.

“I also believed the midfield lacked any dominance; Curtis Jones would have been humming and kept the ball if he hadn’t been replaced. Klopp rarely gets things wrong.”

“Thought the Firmino for Curtis Jones substitution was a little naive or arrogant, didn’t appear to respect what they were doing to our back four and seemed to ignore how the game was being played.

“Keep Curtis on the field and tighten up in midfield, particularly on the sides. And deal with back-end overloads.”

“As soon as Curtis Jones was replaced by Firmino, we lost points.”

Liverpool were relieved as Ivan Toney’s late winner was ruled out for offside in a match in which Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds.

Manchester United and Chelsea also made mistakes earlier in the day, but Jurgen Klopp’s team was unable to profit from them.

Instead, they took a one-point lead at the top while maintaining the top flight’s sole unblemished record.