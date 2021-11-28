Liverpool supporters are on the verge of a ‘ground-breaking’ FSG deal that might revolutionize the game.

After a ‘ground-breaking’ agreement was made with club owners Fenway Sports Group, any future involvement of Liverpool in another iteration of the European Super League would require the approval of supporters.

At their AGM on Saturday morning, Spirit of Shankly, the recognized Liverpool supporters union, passed a motion recommending approval of a proposal that would make it a legal requirement for FSG to obtain fan consent before embarking on another ESL plot or making moves to move the club away from Anfield.

In May, SOS met with FSG local representatives, including Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, weeks after the Reds played a key part in the failed attempt to form a breakaway league with 11 other of Europe’s greatest clubs, a move that mobilized fans to voice their objections to the plans.

The ESL launch was a flop within 48 hours, and FSG CEO and Liverpool main owner John Henry issued a video apology to fans, taking responsibility for the move.

Since then, there has been a deliberate attempt to raise new levels of fan interaction in order to put protections in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Tracey Crouch, a Conservative MP, released her fan-led inquiry of the future of English football earlier this week, with a number of recommendations including the establishment of a ‘golden share,’ fan veto, and shadow boards to give supporters more authority over decision-making at club level. Ministerial backing is expected for the plans.

SOS’s approach, which was co-ordinated with FSG, is considered as being ahead of the curve and presenting a practical framework for other clubs to follow when it comes to fan interaction by the supporters organization.

The resolution was passed at the AGM, and another motion will be presented to online members this week. The next step will be to work through the legal framework to implement the new involvement as quickly as possible.

According to the plans, a new supporters board made up of members from several Liverpool fan organisations will be formed.

