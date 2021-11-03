Liverpool supporters are being warned by Merseyside Police before of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool fans should think about the repercussions of their behaviour before Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, according to Merseyside Police.

The Reds host the La Liga giants barely two weeks after a five-goal thriller in Madrid on October 19.

Local police have issued a warning to supporters in a message released today.

A tweet from Liverpool matchday police officers reads, “There have been juvenile pitch runners at the last two Liverpool matches.”

“I realize these men are your heroes, but it’s a security concern, it’s against the law, and the club may be sanctioned in the worst-case situation.”

“Please take a moment to pause, think, and contemplate the implications of your actions.”

Prior to Saturday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton, a pitch invader was removed from Anfield.

As reported by Sussex Live, a member of the public ran onto the pitch more over an hour before kick-off, but was quickly detained by security officials.

Liverpool’s meeting against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night will be the Reds’ fourth in Champions League group B as they attempt to qualify for the knockout stages.

Due to coronavirus fears and an increase in Delta variant cases, only 200 of the guests’ tickets have apparently been sold.