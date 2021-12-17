Liverpool supporters are aware of Trent Alexander-actions Arnold’s following Newcastle United’s goal.

If Trent Alexander-Newcastle Arnold’s United celebration is any indication, basketball superstar Stephen Curry has had an impression on him.

With three minutes of normal time remaining, the Liverpool full-back clinched all three points for his side with a thunderbolt in front of the Kop.

Newcastle took the lead through Jonjo Shelvey, before Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored to put Jurgen Klopp’s side up at the break.

However, after scoring, Alexander-Arnold turned to the camera and imitated Curry’s iconic celebration.

After the game, Liverpool fans were quick to notice the celebration on Twitter.

Curry garnered praise from all over the NBA this week after breaking the NBA’s three-point record while leading the Golden State Warriors to a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The 33-year-old went into the game needing just one three-pointer to tie NBA star Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 points.

After reaching 2,974 points in the first quarter, Curry went on to make five more on the night to set a new record.

Following the game, Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram to congratulate the basketball legend, writing, “Congrats bro, keep inspiring.”