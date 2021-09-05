Liverpool supporters agree that Trent Alexander-Arnold should start in midfield.

Liverpool fans have reacted to England manager Gareth Southgate’s recent team announcement.

Following their triumph against Hungary earlier this week, the Three Lions face Andorra at Wembley Stadium in their next World Cup qualifier.

Southgate has picked two Liverpool players in his starting lineup for the match against Andorra, with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The decision to start Alexander-Arnold has sparked some debate, primarily since he appears to be destined for a midfield role for his country.

Reece James of Chelsea and Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid are also starting, so Alexander-Arnold is expected to play farther forward.

Fans of Liverpool have gone to Twitter to voice their feelings and views about the prospect of seeing Alexander-Arnold play in midfield.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“I can’t help but think Trent will be the man in midfield if he starts!”

“Trent hendo Bellingham, Liverpool’s future midfielder?”

“The Lions have both Trent and Hendo starting!”

“Imagine Bellingham, Jones, and Trent in a couple of years in the Liverpool midfield.”

“For the England game, Trent in midfield…!!!”

“Klopp is keeping an eye on you.”

“Cmonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Please don’t get hurt.”