Liverpool suffers yet another blow as injuries begin to take their toll.

Liverpool were thrashed by Crystal Palace in Premier League 2 on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, a Reds under-23 side lacking a number of regulars was thrashed 3-0 by the Londoners at the Academy in Kirkby.

Liverpool has now won only two of their last nine league games, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone.

Coach Barry Lewtas had few choices to select from with Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, and James Balagizi all out.

It meant that a number of players, including Mateusz Musialowski and James Norris on the attacking flanks and Jarell Quansah at right-back, were forced to play out of position.

The lack of coordination was obvious from the first whistle, and Palace made the most of it by going ahead after 14 minutes.

In the whirling conditions, Billy Koumetio misread a bouncing ball, and Nya Kirby feed Scott Banks, who surged ahead before slamming into the top corner from 20 yards.

Liverpool struggled to settle and failed to worry visitors goalkeeper Joe Whitworth before the break, with Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakayi hitting the side netting.

After Quansah took down Omotayo Adaramola, Banks shot through Pitaluga from the spot to extend the visitors’ lead five minutes into the second half.

Liverpool’s numbers were further depleted when Stefan Bajcetic suffered an ankle injury after a strong challenge on 71 minutes.

As the Reds regrouped, Palace scored their third goal when sloppy defence allowed Kirby to turn in a cross from the right.

On Sunday, Liverpool will host Leicester City in Premier League 2 action.

Pitaluga; Quansah, Boyes, Koumetio, Gallacher; Bajcetic (Corness 71), Bearne, Clayton; Musialowski, Woltman (Dixon-Bonner 75), Norris; Bajcetic (Corness 71), Bearne, Clayton; Musialowski, Woltman (Dixon-Bonner 75), Clayton; Musialowski, Woltman (Dixon- Kelly comes in as a sub.