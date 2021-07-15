Liverpool Suffers A Blow In The Transfer Of The Euros 2020 Winner, Who Is Also Manchester United’s Target: Report

Liverpool FC has been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the ongoing summer transfer market for 2021.

According to Italian writer Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in the European transfer market, Nicolo Barella, who is reported to be a target of Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, is “untouchable.”

According to reports, Liverpool is contemplating an offer for Barella, who was a member of the Italian national squad that won Euro 2020 by defeating England in the final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool are considering a $83 million bid for Barella, according to the Rome-based publication La Repubblica. The Reds, on the other hand, will face a difficult battle in securing the deal. With Achraf Hakimi departing for Paris Saint-Germain, new manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to inherit a good roster with no big losses.

Barella began his soccer career with the Cagliari club in Italy. He progressed through the Cagliari youth system before making his senior debut in 2015. Barella was signed on loan by Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 with an option to buy after six seasons at Cagliari, including a season-long loan at Como.

Barella has already made 87 competitive appearances for Inter Milan in two seasons, and his contract with the Nerazzurri runs until 2024. Inter Milan finished second in the 2019-20 Europa League and won Serie A last season, and he was a significant element of the team. Barella has seven goals and 22 assists for Inter Milan this season in all competitions.

Barella was also an important piece in Italy’s recent successful Euro 2020 campaign. He scored one goal and assisted two others in six games, including both goals in Italy’s 2-1 quarter-final triumph over Belgium – he assisted and scored in that game.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool are rumored to be on the hunt for a central midfielder in the ongoing summer market. Wijnaldum’s contract with Ajax expired this summer, and he joined PSG on a free transfer. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are Liverpool’s backup possibilities for the role, but the duo has not established their reliability in recent terms due to fitness difficulties, while veteran James Milner is about to age 36.