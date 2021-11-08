Liverpool striker Jack Wilshere is’surprised’ by his lack of playing time.

Former West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has expressed his amazement at Divock Origi’s lack of playing time at Liverpool.

When Origi came off the bench in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to West Ham at the London Stadium, he made an immediate impression.

Late in the game, the Belgian scored the Reds’ second goal with a beautiful finish after scooping up the ball on the edge of the box with his back to goal.

And Wilshere is baffled as to why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not use the 26-year-old more often in attack.

Liverpool were down a man in terms of attacking possibilities after Roberto Firmino suffered a catastrophic hamstring injury in the win over Atletico Madrid last Wednesday, so the Belgian was called upon.

“It’s a great finish,” Wilshere commented after the game, as part of the Sky Sports punditry team for the contest. I’m shocked he hasn’t appeared in more games. I like him a lot.” Origi’s time at the club was supposed to be up in the summer when he was put available for transfer – if a decent offer came in – and even Klopp was surprised by the lack of interest.

Origi stays at Liverpool to battle for a starting spot, and with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to leave for the African Cup of Nations in January, the Champions League final goalscorer will be needed to keep the Reds in contention.