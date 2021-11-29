Liverpool Signs Their First Player Of The Season.

Liverpool’s junior team has received a unique addition.

Liverpool confirmed Wednesday that Stefan Bajcetic has signed his first professional contract with the club since joining from Celta Vigo last year.

The 17-year-old joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo for €250,000 ($282,000) in December of last year and was quickly integrated into the club’s junior system.

Manchester United, Liverpool’s English Premier League adversary, is rumored to be interested in Bajcetic, but the Reds ultimately got him after scouting him since 2019.

Bajcetic, a member of Liverpool’s Under-16 squad, was called up to make his Under-18 debut last season, when he played the majority of his games as a center-back.

Bajcetic later made several appearances for the Under-23s, demonstrating his versatility by playing as a midfielder and passing and carrying the ball out from the back.

He made his UEFA Youth League debut as a midfielder this week, and it was from that position that he scored a beautiful goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over FC Porto.

Liverpool Academy coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson praised Bajcetic’s versatility, but added that it is still unclear whether he will play as a defender or a midfielder in the future.

The only certainty, according to Bridge-Wilkinson, is that the club is already “pleased” with the youngster’s performance.

Bridge-Wilkinson remarked of Bajcetic, “He’s doing incredibly well.” “At the moment, he’s playing a little differently in midfield, but he’s skilled enough to play there.” In that position, as well as at center-back, he can play the game both in and out of possession. We are quite happy with him.” “Who knows where he’ll end up?” he added. “The most important thing is that he is a good footballer.” Our goal isn’t to turn these good football players into right-backs, central midfielders, or forwards; it’s to help them better, adapt to what they need to do, and at some point, someone will give them a little bit of a tag.” Bajcetic became Liverpool’s first completed signing of the season after signing his first professional contract with the club.

Liverpool last signed a player in May, when RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate joined the club on a free transfer.