Liverpool Signs ‘Lionel Messi-Like’ Striker to Long-Term Contract

Anfield is preparing to welcome back a Liverpool striker who was once compared to Lionel Messi.

Harvey Elliott has returned to Liverpool after signing a new long-term contract, the club confirmed on Friday, following his successful loan spell at Championship team Blackburn Rovers.

Elliott discussed the importance of returning to his “boyhood club” in his skyrocketing career on Liverpool’s official website.

Playing for Liverpool, according to the 18-year-old, usually brings out a lot of wonderful things in his life, and he hopes to continue with the club for a longer time.

Elliott remarked after signing a new contract with Liverpool, “Hopefully it’ll be a long time.” “There will always be butterflies whenever you put on the [Liverpool] shirt, whenever you go out to practice and play, whenever you’re affiliated with the club,” he says. It’s especially satisfying for me as a Red, as well as my family, to make them and myself proud. However, the hard work continues.”

He said, “It’s always a wonderful feeling when you sign a new deal, especially for your boyhood club.” “Now that it’s over, all I have to do is focus on pre-season, get my work in, and make sure I’m ready for the season.”

Despite being happy to have restored his place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, Elliott acknowledged that success will “not come easily.” The forward, on the other hand, is confident in his commitment and the club’s backing.

The striker emphasized, “I believe in myself that I can accomplish it.” “They [the coaching staff]have shown [confidence]from the moment I walked in the door. They express it with each and every player; they have complete faith in you.”

“They constantly give you 100 percent on and off the training field, always wanting you to be the best person and player you can be,” he stated. “I have the impression that there is a lot of trust in me. But it’s up to me to go demonstrate it to them and prove them wrong.”

Elliott made 41 appearances for the Rovers in the Championship last season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists. His outstanding performance earned him a nomination for the EFL’s Young Player of the Season award.

In comparison to his prior stints with Liverpool, Elliott's statistics at Championship were impressive. He had, however, already done so.