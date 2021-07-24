Liverpool signed their £32.5 million enemy, but the move only lasted six months.

If there was one thing Liverpool fans had grown accustomed to in the first quarter-century of the Premier League, it was their beloved Reds going through a dip after finishing second.

It happened in 2002/03, 2009/10, and, sadly for Brendan Rodgers, 2014/15 as well.

The struggle to score goals was a key part of the problem that season. Luis Suarez joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014, and Daniel Sturridge only made 12 league games due to injuries.

That combination nearly led Liverpool to the title in 2013/14, scoring 52 league goals between them, but the team only managed 10 more the following season.

The replacements for Sturridge and Suarez just could not produce. In all competitions, Mario Balotelli scored four goals, Rickie Lambert three, and Fabio Borini one.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles, the season was not a complete failure. They advanced to the FA Cup semi-finals, where they faced Aston Villa at Wembley.

Christian Benteke equalized after Philippe Coutinho put the Reds ahead. Around this time, the Belgian was undoubtedly Liverpool’s number one foe, with his semi-final strike being his seventh against the club.

He’d shown unstoppable, especially when Villa came to Anfield in December 2012 and he scored twice in a 3-1 victory.

At Wembley, Villa took the lead in the second half, prompting Rodgers to make a number of tactical and formation changes, but to no avail.

After the semi-final, his team lost three of their remaining six matches, winning only once, culminating in a 6-1 horror show defeat at Stoke on the final day.

Many Liverpool fans would have fired Rodgers that summer, but others believed he deserved a second opportunity after what he had accomplished in 2013/14.

In any case, he needed a strong start to the following season, and with goals proving difficult to come by, he gambled on Benteke.

A £32.5 million one, to be precise.

Rodgers made the Aston Villa man the second most expensive transfer in Liverpool history six years ago this week.

That summer, Roberto Firmino also joined the club, but there was no doubt.