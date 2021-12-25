Liverpool should acquire a Premier League striker to replace Roberto Firmino, according to Paul Merson.

Liverpool could consider signing Wolves attacker Raul Jimenez to fill in for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament, according to former Arsenal player and analyst Paul Merson.

The Reds are expected to be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita for up to a month in January while they compete in the Cameroon Cup.

Jurgen Klopp will be devastated to lose both Salah and Mane as his side competes for the Premier League title with Manchester City and Chelsea this season.

While Liverpool are unlikely to add to their roster in January, Merson believes Jimenez would be an excellent addition for the AFCON and beyond.

In his Daily Star column, he said, “Liverpool need to sign a centre forward like Raul Jimenez in January – and not simply as cover for the African Nations Cup.”

“Yes, they need someone to fill in for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah while they are away. However, I believe they will require someone in the future.

“They require a player who can exert pressure on the front three and assist them in winning league titles on a continuous basis in the coming years.” Coming in second place for the next five years is pointless.

“Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are excellent players, but I believe they still require a quality centre-forward, which Jimenez would provide if brought in.

“He wouldn’t have to play every week, but he’d receive some game experience.” He may give Liverpool something fresh in a season where they play so many games.

Liverpool recruited Jota from Wolves in September last year, while Jimenez was sidelined for the most of the season due to a fractured skull.

Merson believes that the pair’s time together at Molineux will serve them well at Liverpool.

“He’s a bigger version of Firmino who scores more goals,” he continued. He has that vision and can come in short. And he’s had enough encounters with Jota at Wolves.

“I believe he checks all the boxes.” That’s a nice signature, in my opinion. If he isn’t playing every week, he would come in and not make a fuss. That’s exactly what they require.”