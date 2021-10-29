Liverpool severely rectified Sir Alex Ferguson’s ‘terrible’ Manchester United habit.

The repercussions of Liverpool’s five-goal thrashing of Manchester United at their own Old Trafford ground are still being felt.

To the joy of many Liverpudlians, beleaguered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been kept in his job for the time being, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s influence thought to have been a crucial factor in his avoidance of the sack thus far.

On Tuesday, just two days after United’s historic home defeat to their Merseyside rivals, the Scot – now a club director after a successful 26 years as manager – was reportedly seen at United’s Carrington training ground, a visit that Liverpool legend Steve Nicol said could only serve to undermine the Norwegian, who should be “disgusted.”

“I despise Ferguson’s presence at Carrington,” Nicol expressed his displeasure.

“That’s terrible; it reflects badly on the manager. That’s almost like the teacher showing up to remind the student of their responsibilities; I believe the time is off.

“If Fergie wants to go to Carrington, he should wait until they’ve won three or four games in a row, which may take a while.”

“If you don’t show up when all of this is going on, it makes Ole’s situation worse.” It undercuts Ole’s authority; he’s meant to be the boss.

“Can you picture Alex Ferguson, when he was the manager of Manchester United, when they were having a terrible run and Matt Busby steps out onto the training ground all of a sudden – Fergie would have gone completely insane.”

Nicol’s reference to Matt Busby, a former Liverpool captain during his playing days, is particularly pertinent to United’s current predicament, as they appear to be repeating the same mistake they made when Busby stepped down as manager, and one Liverpool avoided not long after when transitioning from an all-powerful leader.

Busby, who came from the same Ayrshire mining villages in Scotland that produced legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly and Celtic’s Jock Stein as the first British manager to win the European Cup, will be remembered as one of the most influential figures in football history.

Having assembled a fantastic squad of young players that dominated English football in the.