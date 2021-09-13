Liverpool sends a tough message to Harvey Elliott following his injury nightmare.

Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledges Liverpool’s players were impacted by Harvey Elliott’s horrific injury, but believes the child will make a full recovery.

During Leeds United’s 3-0 Premier League win at Elland Road on Sunday, Elliott dislocated his left ankle after being caught by a challenge from substitute Pascal Struijk.

The 18-year-old was later released from the hospital and is scheduled to have surgery early this week before starting a lengthy rehabilitation program.

And Alexander-Arnold has detailed how the Liverpool players reacted after seeing Elliott suffer such a serious injury.

“It’s not about the outcome at times like this,” he remarked. “The end result is always crucial, but it’s never enjoyable when something like that happens on the pitch.

“It has a huge impact on everyone. The pain on everyone’s faces, as well as how much everyone was surrounding him and caring for him, was a lovely touch. Even the Leeds players were there caring for him.

“It’s difficult to fathom what’s occurred. It’s difficult for him to have anything like that happen at this stage in his career since he’s such a young guy with the world at his feet.

“But he’s an incredible player and a fantastic person, and I’m confident that once he’s got some time to heal, he’ll be able to hit the ground running and get back to work.

“It’s difficult. Many folks are still trying to wrap their heads around it. But we’ll all be there for him when he gets back on his feet.”

Liverpool’s success extended their unbeaten start to the season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side only a goal short of first place in the early table.

They’ve only given up one goal in four games and haven’t lost a league game away from home since February.

And Alexander-Arnold has explained why defeating Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds is still a challenge.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com, he commented, “It’s always difficult to come here.” “To say the least, they’re an odd team, man-marking all over the field.

“Finding space is difficult, but once you do, it opens up and you are.”

