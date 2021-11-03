Liverpool sends a message to Atletico Madrid with Fernando Torres’ comeback.

As they pulled their European aspirations back on track in stunning fashion, Liverpool’s youth secured a losing return for Kop icon Fernando Torres.

The Reds won a merited 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Youth League match at the Academy in Kirkby on Wednesday afternoon, with to goals from Max Woltman and Jarell Quansah.

Torres, a former Liverpool striker who is now on the Atletico junior coaching staff, was instrumental in Atletico’s 2-0 victory over the Reds in Spain a fortnight ago.

Marc Bridge-side, Wilkinson’s with James Milner on the touchline, were fully deserving of their victory, which lifts them into second place in the rankings, three points behind leaders Porto.

After the international break, the Portuguese team will travel to Kirkby to face AC Milan, who they beat 1-0 earlier in the day.

Kaide Gordon came through 45 minutes on his return to play after more than a month on the sidelines, giving Liverpool a boost.

Following a calm first quarter, the Reds gradually grabbed control of the game, which they were able to keep for the majority of the game.

After heroically fighting goalkeeper Antonio Gomis to a deep Gordon free-kick from the right, James Norris headed over, while Sergio Diez Roldan dragged a long-range drive over for Atletico.

On 26 minutes, Liverpool missed a fantastic chance to go up when Woltman’s penalty was saved by Gomis after the energetic James Balagizi was hauled down inside the area by Ibrahima Camara.

When a tantalising Norris cross found Koumetio at the far post, he somehow failed to convert, and Gordon pulled a shot wide after Stephenson had regained the ball in midfield and blasted a magnificent pass over the Atletico defence.

After the half, Liverpool continued to attack, with Beck looping over after more superb work from Balagizi and Woltman being denied by Gomis after a close-range turn and shot.

On 64 minutes, the young Reds finally broke through, with Koumetio bursting forward and delivering a pass through the Atletico backline that Woltman wonderfully controlled and finished into the bottom corner.

Seven minutes later, Atletico failed to clear a Norris corner correctly, and the lead was doubled. “The summary has come to an end.”