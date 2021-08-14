Liverpool season predictions include Mohamed Salah’s warning, Harvey Elliott’s time, and more.

Premier League champions will be whoever finishes ahead of Liverpool. Man City are the obvious favourites, but this Reds squad will be sneering and smarting from how it all went wrong last season, and, more importantly, have a near-perfect health record, Andy Robertson aside. The monsters of the mind are preparing to strike once more. If they don’t win their 20th league title, they’ll have a real go at it.

Is it too much to ask Virgil van Dijk to return from a nine-month injury layoff to be named Liverpool’s Player of the Season? Perhaps so, and if it isn’t the incomparable Dutchman, who has just signed a new four-year contract, Mohamed Salah will be the Reds’ primary man. Last time out, he scored 31 goals on a team that was suffering at the time.

Harvey Elliott’s time has finally come. The 18-year-old is primed to take off two years after making his Liverpool debut. He won’t be expected to be the show’s star, but any star power he can provide to this team will be warmly appreciated by Jurgen Klopp.

If England captain Harry Kane departs Tottenham for Manchester City, you’d be hard pressed not to pick him here. Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku, and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy will all be chasing him down.

Kevin De Bruyne is an absolute wizard, unfortunately for Liverpool, and I anticipate him to have another outstanding season at the heart of Manchester City’s success.

Given the Reds’ third-place finish last season despite a slew of injuries and disruptions, it’s not out of the question that they could go a bit better this time around with a little more luck. So, which is better: second or first? But it’s most likely second.

Liverpool will rely heavily on Mohamed Salah once again if they are to truly push for major trophies this season. And, having had a much-needed break during the summer, the Egyptian appears to be in good spirits.

Although that isn’t the most controversial statement, it appears like Harvey Elliott will be demonstrating why in this campaign. “The summary has come to an end.”