Liverpool Rumors: The Reds Have One Major ‘Problem’ With Eden Hazard’s Signing.

Jurgen Klopp may have wished to bolster his already packed Liverpool group with another world-class talent.

Liverpool hasn’t made any substantial alterations to its roster since Klopp has stated unequivocally that there is no need to add more players.

According to Spanish source El Nacional, the Reds leader may make an exception if it is Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid “wants to prioritize” Hazard’s predicament, according to the report, because it has become “one of the most critical” concerns in the club at the moment.

Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti is unhappy with the Belgian’s performance, and club president Florentino Perez is looking for a “way out.”

According to the source, this does not imply that the 2015 English Premier League player of the season will become a free agent, as Liverpool is interested in bringing him to Anfield.

Klopp “trusts Hazard and feels that the difficulty he has is mental, not quality,” according to the source.

The German also thinks the 30-year-old is most suited to English football, but he’s toying with the notion of forging a “dream” front line with Hazard.

However, according to the article, Liverpool’s “issue” is that Hazard is wanting a “real star” salary despite his deteriorating form.

The multi-award-winning midfielder has to accept the fact that his value has fallen, since he is now only worth €25 million ($28 million).

Hazard himself stated in September that he had no ambitions to leave Real Madrid.

In fact, he is well aware that the club has already “invested a significant amount of money” on him, and he intends to repay it by giving it everything he has.

“I signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid,” Hazard told Belgian tabloid HLN. “The first two haven’t gone well, and my injuries haven’t helped me, but I still have three more games to prove myself.” I’m hoping it works; I’m hoping to wake up one morning and feel fantastic on the practice field. I drag it to the games if I’m in agony there, and I’ll keep having it.” “I’m looking forward to the day when I can once again demonstrate my merits,” he continued. “Real Madrid has already invested a significant sum of money in me. I’d like to repay them in some way.”