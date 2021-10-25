Liverpool Rumors: ‘Better Version Of Pogba’ Could Be Signed On One Condition.

Liverpool may have already identified an attractive early transfer target after a good 2021-22 season.

Despite being linked with a slew of possible acquisitions, the Reds are yet to make an addition to their team this summer.

According to Liverpool.com, which cited Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the narrative might alter as early as next summer, with Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Ajax has reportedly approached famed soccer agent Mino Raiola about possibly extending Gravenberch’s contract beyond 2023, according to the article.

There are no guarantees that the player will commit to the Dutch team, and if he never does, Liverpool will be unable to make a move.

Gravenberch is being pursued by a number of clubs, but according to the source, Liverpool is “closely following” the Dutchman.

Manchester United and Juventus are also rumored to be interested.

Gravenberch’s reported price tag is currently estimated to be in the range of £30 million ($41 million).

Former Ajax talents Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, and Matthijs de Ligt have all been compared to Gravenberch’s growth.

Earlier this year, football scout Connor McGinn told Liverpool.com that the 19-year-old has drawn similarities to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and is even considered a “better version” of the World Cup winner.

“Paul Pogba is a name that gets thrown around a lot in terms of a comparison,” McGinn stated. “In fact, one of Ajax’s managers, Brian Tevreden, compared him to Pogba.”

“Tevreden stated he’s a ‘better version’ of Pogba than he was in his early Juventus days, and it’s easy to understand why: they’re both towering, imposing figures with physical ability, but they combine it with a technical skill more akin to a more Spanish-style player,” he continued.

Given Liverpool’s present attack, it looks that now is not the best time for Gravenberch to join the Merseyside club, as the Merseyside club has no plans to offload any of its offensive alternatives.

“We don’t want any more players,” Klopp stated.

“It’s pointless to add additional players unless something happens.” Everyone anticipates additional player additions, but first, let’s take a look at the squad. Are you in the market for a new fullback? A new goalkeeper, perhaps? There are already several good players on the team.” “We have experienced players in midfield, as well as promising young youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. [Sadio] Mané, [Roberto] Firmino, and [Mohamed] are the attacking players. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.