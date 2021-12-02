Liverpool Rumors: ‘Another Diogo Jota’ Could Be Signed.

Liverpool may have discovered yet another capable striker to bolster their already crowded frontline.

The Reds have carried on where they left off last season, and they now appear to be on the verge of winning the English Premier League for the second time.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has been adamant on adding more players to his roster.

According to The Athletic, the Merseyside club is believed to be interested in West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen.

Liverpool has been linked with a deal for Bowen during the summer transfer window, according to the report, after considering him as a potential addition to their attack.

Bowen’s condition is still something “to keep an eye on,” according to James Pearce of The Athletic, who revealed in a recent Q&A that despite being “on a long deal” with the Hammers, his situation is still something “to keep an eye on” given Liverpool’s interest in bringing him to Anfield.

“We announced [Jarrod] Bowen was on the shortlist for attacking targets back in the summer,” Pearce said. “Given his great performance thus far this season, I can see why.” There is undoubtedly interest, but that is now the extent of it. He has a long-term deal. Keep an eye on him.” Liverpool insider Emmet Gates commented on the matter, predicting that if the Reds pursue Bowen, they will likely sign “another Diogo Jota.” “[Diogo] Jota is the first individual who has actually provided competition,” Gates told Give Me Sport. “So, I believe Liverpool requires another Jota-type acquisition, and I believe Bowen can supply that.” While no agreement has been reached between Liverpool and Bowen, Klopp has expressed his admiration for the 24-year-work. old’s

Klopp earlier said, “I like Bowen a lot.” “He came up from Hull and didn’t waste any time demonstrating what kind of player he can be in the Premier League.” He took significant steps.” Apart from Liverpool, it was previously reported that Tottenham Hotspur was also keeping an eye on Bowen.

Bowen’s name was said to be on the Spurs’ transfer want list, according to the article.

However, a transfer is doubtful, at least for the time being, because Tottenham and West Ham have never and will never “do business.”

The Hammers are likely to want “more than” the price of Bowen’s transfer from Hull if the case goes further, according to the newspaper.