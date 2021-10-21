Liverpool rumor: The Reds are set to steal Manchester United’s ‘ideal’ Cristiano Ronaldo understudy.

Liverpool may have just jumped ahead of Manchester United in the battle to sign a young breakout star.

As usual, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been outstanding for Liverpool this season. The two prolific strikers carried on where they left off, combining for an impressive 18 goals thus far.

However, Sport Witness alleged, citing a page from a recent printed issue of German publication Kurier, that the Reds are still looking to add more depth in the front, and that they now “have their sights” on RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

According to the article, a number of big-name European clubs are interested in signing Adeyemi, but Liverpool has consistently been the youngster’s main suitor “for the previous few weeks.”

If Liverpool’s interest in Adeyemi is true, the Merseyside club must act fast, according to the source, as Bayern Munich is also looking to re-sign the forward.

Indeed, “talks” between Bayern Munich and Adeyemi’s advisor Thomas Solomon, as well as Adeyemi’s father Abbey, were claimed to have taken place on Säbener Straße on Saturday, October 16.

According to the report, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs after Adeyemi.

Furthermore, things are expected to move quickly, as Adeyemi’s transfer, which is expected to cost roughly €30 to 40 million ($35 to 46 million), is expected to take place sooner rather than later.

With the aforementioned fee, Adeyemi will apparently become the most expensive player in Austrian league history, surpassing Patson Daka’s move to Leicester City this summer.

Manchester United is also featured as one of Adeyemi’s admirers.

According to a previous rumor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is considering a move for the 19-year-old.

The Red Devils “may be able to remedy” their mistake of missing out on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland by methodically plotting a move for Adeyemi, according to the source.

Even more intriguing, the report claims that Adeyemi and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin are two young players Manchester United could consider as “perfect replacements” for Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, who are both aging strikers.

Adeyemi is now regarded as one of Austria’s most coveted upcoming stars.

Last season, in his first complete senior squad season with RB Salzburg, he scored nine goals in ten games across all competitions.

In addition, the forward has an outstanding 11 assists to his credit.