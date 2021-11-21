Liverpool responds perfectly to Mohamed Salah’s comments, leaving the Arsenal defense red-faced.

Arsenal had yet another forgettable day at Anfield on Saturday evening.

After suffering some harsh defeats at the hands of the Reds in the past, the Gunners were hopeful that their most recent visit to Merseyside would provide a different result.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta’s side, this was not the case, as Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino scored for Liverpool in a 4-0 win over the Londoners.

Arsenal came into the encounter with a ten-game unbeaten streak under their belts and were full of confidence as they wanted to make a statement.

Nuno Tavares, a July signing, was looking forward to going head-to-head with Salah ahead of the game.

“If I play, Salah will play against me.” I have no objections to anyone. He told talkSPORT, “I play for Arsenal.”

“We have a terrific team, and Liverpool also has a good team to battle with on the field.”

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if the Egyptian will have a problem with him. Salah will have no idea who I am.” “We want to win the game and, more essential than a clean sheet, get the three points,” he said in a separate interview with Sky Sports.

“Arsenal is a big club with big players,” says the player. We are accustomed to winning games. We want to be at the top of the list.

“I’m not sure why people are so taken aback. People must understand that we are Arsenal and that we must win games in order to achieve our goals.” It’s safe to assume that the Portuguese defender’s subsequent words came back to haunt him as Tavares had a night to forget.

The 21-year-old was to blame for a terrible back ball that Jota intercepted, and the Liverpool forward took advantage of his loss of focus to score the Reds’ second goal of the game.

And the blunders didn’t stop there.

As Jurgen Klopp’s team continuously attacked the Arsenal backline, the former Benfica man continued to struggle in defence, forcing him to continue giving up possession.

Saturday’s loss was a humbling experience for Tavares, who. “The summary has come to an end.”