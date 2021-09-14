Liverpool provide an update on Harvey Elliott’s operation as the club’s doctor assesses his recovery prospects.

After a successful ankle surgery, Liverpool are hopeful that Harvey Elliott will be able to play this season.

During the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League victory over Leeds United on Sunday, the 18-year-old sustained a dislocated ankle.

Elliott was treated on the field before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for further evaluation.

Elliott will have surgery on Tuesday, according to Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match news conference, and the club has verified the treatment was successful.

Dr. Jim Moxon, the Liverpool club doctor who was first on the scene to treat Elliott, and first-team physiotherapist Chris Morgan revealed how they expect to have the teenager back in action before the season’s end.

“During the game, Harvey suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the field right away, and Harvey had surgery today to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident,” said the team.

“Since the operation went well, he may now begin his recovery.

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”