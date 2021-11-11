Liverpool players will meet with Arsene Wenger over a contentious World Cup plot, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s players are going to meet Arsene Wenger to discuss his contentious concept for a biennial World Cup, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Wenger is now the FIFA’s head of global football development, and he is conducting a consultation on a new international men’s schedule, which will begin in 2024.

The controversial plans from the former Arsenal manager include a major event every June and a four-year gap between World Cups being reduced to two.

The suggestions, however, have sparked outrage among players, managers, leagues, and supporters, with Jurgen Klopp among those who have come out against them.

Van Dijk has also stated that he opposes FIFA’s idea to hold a World Cup every two years, and that he hopes his criticism will be heard when he talks with Wenger.

“After the season, we’ll play four more Nations League games in June.” “That’s a lot,” the Liverpool defender told VI in the Netherlands.

“Of course, we can’t complain,” says the narrator, “but the packed schedule can lead to injury.” We are discussing this with the Professional Footballers Association in England.

“A meeting of Liverpool players, including myself, with Arsene Wenger is scheduled soon. That is the plan for a World Cup to be held every two years.

“As players, we voice our opinions. I believe people must listen when senior players from Liverpool and other big English clubs do it.” “The games are building up,” Van Dijk continued. Playing matches, on the other hand, is the most enjoyable activity.

“However, we must also consider the players’ health and safety.” Between the end of a season and the start of a new season, there is a lot of room and flexibility.

“In order for everyone to be able to recuperate.” A World Cup every two years, in my opinion, is not a smart concept. Even more so because the World Cup has to maintain its uniqueness.

“I believe we should leave it as is.” Despite the fact that I won’t be able to attend many World Cups.”