Liverpool players rated Fabinho as “superb” and two others as “impressive” in their match against Leeds.

Rodrigo was thwarted early on by a solid stop, and the distribution was decent. In the second half, alert to palm over an audacious Bamford effort.

With Leeds on the defensive, he often rampaged down the right flank, and his accurate cross set up the opener. This is a nice show.

The opening goal was set in motion by the run out defense, which remained solid defensively. I became bored in the second half and decided to play number 10 for a while.

In the early Leeds whirlwind, he kept his cool, but he’ll be unhappy not to have found the target with a free header from a corner.

Early moments against Raphinha were difficult, but the team eventually got to grips with the Brazilian and began raiding forward more frequently.

After a harsh early booking, he negotiated the game brilliantly and was consistently in the proper location to intercept and block. Goal was a well-deserved reward for an excellent performance.

On his first start of the season, he wasn’t always up to speed in midfield, but he eventually found his range and rhythm before the break, helping Liverpool control midfield. His first assist for the club came on the third goal. Subbed.

Careful in possession and positional sound, he got a lot of work done and came close to opening his Liverpool account three times before suffering a horrific injury.

Gave Junior Firpo a hard time and found space frequently when combining with Alexander-Arnold, most notably for his 100th Premier League goal.

One great run deserved a goal, as his direct style worried the Leeds defense and forced a stop from Meslier. Subbed.

First half, should have scored from close range and, while dangerous, had one of those games where it wouldn’t go in until stoppage time.

Good performance in assisting Liverpool in making the most of their man advantage.

