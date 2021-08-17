Liverpool paid £2.4 million for an unnamed winger, but the transfer remains a mystery following a ‘fair chance’ allegation.

It is quite difficult for Liverpool to make a mistake in the transfer season these days.

The Reds have made statements through both incomings and outgoings, with sports director Michael Edwards spearheading the club’s approach.

Negotiating low-cost deals for players like Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah has been matched by successful sales of Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster for £19 million and £23.5 million, respectively.

However, Liverpool’s transfer operations were not exactly at the same level as they are now nine years ago.

Fabio Borini and Joe Allen were the first players in the door during the 2012/13 summer window, both of whom had been heavily linked with moves to Anfield at the time.

Then there was Oussama Assaidi, who was bought from Heerenveen in the Netherlands for a reported sum of £2.4 million on this day in 2012. The Moroccan winger arrived at the club as a bit of an unknown figure after a transfer went under the radar.

In his final two seasons at Heerenveen, Assaidi scored 19 goals, and Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said that the Reds had beaten off competition to secure his services.

“We won’t demand too much too soon; he’ll need time to adjust.” But we’re glad he selected us over a number of other clubs,” stated the Reds’ manager at the time.

During his one and only season at the club, the talented winger only made 12 appearances and failed to score a goal.

Instead of being given more opportunities at Anfield, Assaidi signed a season-long loan with Stoke City for the 2013/14 season.

Despite the fact that Liverpool did not win the Premier League during that great season, the Moroccan aided the Reds in their pursuit of the top spot.

In December 2013, Assaidi scored a spectacular stoppage-time winner against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, allowing Rodgers’ side to leapfrog Chelsea and move into second position.

When negotiating a £4.75 million agreement with Al-Ahli Dubai in January 2015, Liverpool parted ways with the winger, and Assaidi was vocal about his treatment by the Reds after his departure was confirmed.

