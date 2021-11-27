Liverpool paid £1.5 million for ‘dressing room spy,’ but things did not go as planned.

A tiny but significant milestone in Liverpool Football Club’s history occurred in the final week of November in 1998.

A local youngster named Steven Gerrard came on to replace Vegard Heggem in the final minute of a 2-0 triumph over Blackburn Rovers at Anfield, and went on to make the first of his 710 appearances for the club.

This wasn’t, however, Liverpool’s only action that week. Gerard Houllier had taken sole command of the team earlier that month, following the failure of an experimental joint-managership with Roy Evans.

The Frenchman didn’t waste any time in bringing a fellow countryman to Merseyside.

The player in question was the widely unknown Jean-Michel Ferri, who was signed for £1.5 million from Istanbulspor. The ‘Ferri Across the Mersey’ headlines were bound to happen.

His time in Turkey had not been a success – the club’s president had urged the coach not to pick Ferri, who was on a pay-as-you-go contract – but he had experience.

Ferri made nearly 300 appearances for Nantes, including 33 of their 38 league matches while captaining them to the Ligue One title in 1994/95, and six games for his country.

But he wasn’t healthy when he arrived at Anfield, and an achilles problem limited him even more.

Ferri only appeared twice for the club as a substitute, totaling 50 minutes on the pitch, before being sold to Sochaux the following summer. His career came to an end after 23 appearances for them in 1999/00.

It’s still unclear why he was signed by Liverpool. Long have rumors swirled that he was brought in solely to serve as Houllier’s dressing room mole.

“Everyone else was assuming he was just a spy,” Robbie Fowler said in his autobiography, “and we’d joke that he must have a tape recorder in his suitcase, which he took back to Houllier every night.”

So, how is he doing now? He’s a difficult man to learn anything about.

His Wikipedia article in English only includes three phrases, indicating how he has almost completely vanished from the public eye. A site dedicated to football. “The summary has come to an end.”