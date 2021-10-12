Liverpool owner John Henry speaks to reporters after a 20-month silence.

While celebrating the triumph of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool owner John W Henry gave an interview to reporters in America.

The Reds’ majority owner has not talked directly to the media since February 2020, but on Monday night in Boston, he shared his thoughts with journalists.

Henry also owns the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball, who were playing in the postseason against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox won their game against the Rays and will now face either the Chicago White Sox or the Houston Astros for a chance to play in the World Series.

Henry apologized for Liverpool’s participation in the proposed European Super League through the club in April, but US media reported it was the first time he had taken direct questions from the press in 20 months.

The 72-year-old addressed many questions from journalists while speaking on the field after a spectacular night in Boston.

“We [the Red Sox]felt like we were ahead of schedule all year,” Henry is quoted as stating in Mass Live.

“We were aware that we had flaws, but these men kept cheering one other up.” Others compensated for our weaknesses wherever they existed. It was very extraordinary.” When asked if the Red Sox are World Series contenders, Henry answered, “I do.” “We’ll figure it out.” Let’s see what happens.” In response to a question about a recruitment choice, Henry told reporters that FSG “doesn’t listen” to outside noise.

” Henry lauded both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora, noting them as important reasons why the Red Sox will be competing for the pennant starting Friday,” according to Mass Live.

“When a reporter commented that the choice to hire Cora – who was suspended for a year after being identified as a key figure in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal – was “simple,” Henry interjected, saying, “It was easy.” When the reporter mentioned that the hiring had been condemned by the public, Henry responded that the ownership group “doesn’t listen” to outside noise.” “He made a significant difference,” Henry said of Cora’s contribution. “You see that all the time.” “The summary comes to an end.”