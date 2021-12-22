Liverpool Offers Divock Origi An Update Ahead Of The Leicester Clash In The League Cup.

Prior to their League Cup match against Leicester City, Liverpool FC provided an update on forward Divock Origi.

Origi, who has missed Liverpool’s last three games, will be out again when the Reds face Leicester at Anfield, according to assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

“He [Origi] is still not training with the club, so we will miss him,” Lijnders said in a pre-match press conference, according to Liverpool’s official website.

Origi was in excellent shape prior to his injury. Despite the fact that he has yet to start a league game for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season, he has had a few outstanding performances in recent weeks. He had scored the winner in back-to-back games for Liverpool, 1-0 against Wolves and 2-1 against AC Milan.

Origi suffered a knee injury during training ahead of Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager, and has not played since.

“Divock isn’t in the team since he had some issues in training the day before. He began, and I don’t believe it’s serious; he’s simply not ready “Before Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Villa earlier this month, Klopp remarked.

Origi has five goals and two assists in as many as ten appearances for Liverpool this season, in all competitions.

Following four straight league victories, Liverpool were beaten to a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, putting Jurgen Klopp’s side three points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Liverpool has been competitive in every competition this season, and Klopp is set to field a quality team against Leicester in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Man City have won the League Cup more times than any other club in England, with eight titles each. Liverpool won the competition for the first time in the 2011-12 season.