Liverpool must not fall into Barcelona’s £468 million Lionel Messi trap.

The Lionel Messi drama appears to be drawing to a close.

After claiming he intended to quit Barcelona last summer, partially in retaliation to the club’s treatment of former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, and dragging his feet over a new contract, the latest rumours from Spain suggest he is staying.

It’s no surprise that the Argentine is staying in Barcelona; did anyone really expect him to leave? Perhaps even more so because it has taken so long to iron out.

The Catalans were understandably keen for their talisman to stay, with Joan Laporta’s desire to keep the 34-year-services old’s a major factor in his victory in the March presidential elections in Barcelona.

Previously earning £500,000 a week at Camp Nou, and with his previous contract worth around £468 million when all add-on clauses and bonuses are included in, rumours in Spain claim Messi has agreed to take a 50% pay drop to continue with the club.

Of course, such a cut was unavoidable, given the La Liga giants were unable to cover his former pay due to the league’s salary cap, and their gross debt is currently estimated to be in excess of €1 billion.

The Argentina international is claimed to have agreed to a new five-year contract for half of his previous agreement, which has yet to be finalized. However, his salary will vary from year to year in order to assist Barcelona in addressing their current financial challenges, with the aim that they will be in a better position to pay him more next season as the sport recovers from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, it’s far too simplistic to assume that Messi’s new salary will net him £250,000 per week, or a net worth of more than £200 million over the next five years.

We can all agree that it is still a significant sum of money to keep a player who will be 39 when his contract expires, even if we ignore their continuous financial difficulties.

Junior Firpo and Jean-Clair Todibo have already been sold by Barcelona in a desperate attempt to earn revenue and decrease their pay cost, with more expected to follow.

